Ben wishes for a forever family to support his dream of becoming a firefighter

Today we meet 16-year-old Ben who is doing well in a group home, but would flourish in a family that won't give up on him.



Ben likes to play with his toys at the house. For the interview he brought out his fire truck he received for Christmas last year.

Ben loves everything about firefighters and their trucks. And it was his choice of a subject when we sat down to draw.

Ben, ""It's what I want to be when I grow up."



Ben enjoys Art classes and Language Arts in school. And he loves basketball, and the other sports he plays in Special Olympics. The medals are a source of pride, he has a lot.



He's looking forward to taking a journey for Special Olympics and not just for one sport



Ben, "We play all different ones. Next summer a group is going to New Jersey for a week."



Those who know Ben best say he needs a little time to warm up to new people, but he's a likeable and very pleasant person and can be funny.



A forever family could help ben grow and reach his maximum potential.