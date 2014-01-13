Hillocks farm development given the green light - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hillocks farm development given the green light

Posted: Updated:
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

City planners have given the green light to a proposed development in Hixson.  

The 100-million dollar development, known as Hillocks Farm, features retail, office, and residential space.

If approved, the development will be built at Highway 153 and Boy Scout Road.

At previous meetings, community members have expressed their concern with the development, and the traffic it will bring to the area.

The Chattanooga City Council will make its final decision to the project next month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.