New Cleveland police chief sworn in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Cleveland police chief sworn in

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

There's a new police chief in Cleveland.

David Bishop , a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department was officially sworn into office at Monday's City Council meeting.

Bishop has served as Interim Chief since December, when former Chief Wes Snyder announced his retirement amid allegations of an affair with a city official.

Bishop says he has big goals for both the department, and the city of Cleveland.

Police Chief David Bishop, Cleveland, "We will become a more professional organization In Cleveland."

Bishop said the ceremony was both an emotional and humbling experience.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.