Weston Wamp mounts renewed bid for House seat

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Weston Wamp is mounting another bid to win his father's old seat in Congress.

Wamp announced in Chattanooga on Monday that he will again challenge incumbent Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in the Republican primary this year.

Fleischmann, who won the seat vacated by Zach Wamp when he ran for governor in 2010, beat the younger Wamp and dairy executive Scottie Mayfield to win the GOP nomination on his way to a second term in 2012.

Wamp stressed that he won Hamilton County, which is home to both challenger and incumbent, in their last matchup.

Fleischmann spokesman Jordan Powell was dismissive of the challenge, claiming that Wamp never stopped running for the seat, other than when he said he might run against embattled U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais in the neighboring 4th District.

