New VW of America CEO: accept Chattanooga workers' decision on UAW

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
DETROIT (Times Free Press) - Volkswagen of America's new chief executive, in his first comments on union organizing efforts at the company's Chattanooga plant, said today that he will accept whatever workers at the factory decide on the issue.

"Democracy is an important part of American culture," said Michael Horn on the sidelines of the North American International Auto Show.

Horn, who is German, said it's up to the plant's workers to decide what they want to do concerning United Auto Workers representation.

"That's a fundamental view I have personally," he said.

