UPDATE: Dalton Police offering $3K reward in armed robbery attempt

UPDATE: The Dalton Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who attempted to rob a Dalton grocery at gunpoint last month.

The pair were caught on surveillance entering the store and their pictures are included with this release.

The suspects were unable to get any money from the store when the owner and a clerk locked themselves in a back office and the suspects fled in what witnesses described as a blue "muscle car".

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery attempt that happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at Carniceria Nacho at 616 4th Avenue.

The two suspects, a Hispanic male and a black male, entered the store using the back door. The Hispanic male was carrying a handgun which he pointed at the store's clerks while demanding money from the cash register.

The suspects told everyone in the store to get on the floor and the black male went behind the counter to get into the register but it was locked.

The store's employees locked themselves in the office and refused to open the register. The suspects attempted to enter the register but were unable.

Witnesses described their vehicle as a blue 1970's "muscle car", possibly a Chevy Nova or Ford Mustang with a black top. Witnesses told investigators that the car appeared to be in poor condition and that it did not start immediately when the suspects got back in.

The suspects left heading north on 3rd Street in the direction of Morris Street.



Witnesses described both suspects as being in their late 20's or early 30's. The Hispanic suspect was approximately 5'5" tall weighing 160 pounds wearing a dark colored jacket with a hoodie.



The black male suspect was described as 6'2 and weighing 230 pounds with a shaved or bald head. He also wore a dark hoodie jacket with a white shirt and blue jeans.



Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Tommy Ensley with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 157.