Boiler recalled for Carbon Monoxide hazard

U.S. Boiler has issued a recall for 26,000 home heating boilers due to a possible carbon monoxide hazard.



The air pressure switch can fail to shut down burners when there's a blockage in the system, which could cause an excessive and dangerous level of carbon monoxide.



The recall covers three models of the cast iron hot water boilers that use natural or LP gas to heat water for residential space heating.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission instructs consumers to stop using this product.



The CPSC reminds consumers that it is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.



