Most charges dropped against UTC student protestor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Source: Times Free Press Source: Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Three of the four charges against Cole Montalvo, the University of Tennessee student who rode his bike through the UTC street preacher, Angela Cummings space have now been dismissed.

Monday morning Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes dismissed charges of Inciting a Riot, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Justice.

The only remaining charge, Resisting Arrest, will be presented to the grand jury for possible indictment.

