Most charges dropped against UTC student protestor

Three of the four charges against Cole Montalvo, the University of Tennessee student who rode his bike through the UTC street preacher, Angela Cummings space have now been dismissed.

Monday morning Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes dismissed charges of Inciting a Riot, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Justice.

The only remaining charge, Resisting Arrest, will be presented to the grand jury for possible indictment.

READ MORE | FIRST ON 3: Montalvo speaks about arrest at UTC