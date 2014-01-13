SLIDESHOW: VW unveils new Passats at auto show - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

SLIDESHOW: VW unveils new Passats at auto show

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Volkswagen Passat BlueMotion. VW photo Volkswagen Passat BlueMotion. VW photo

DETROIT (Times Free Press) - Volkswagen today unfurled a new version of the Chattanooga-made Passat with a focus on fuel efficiency, and plans are to unveil another with an eye on sportiness later this week at the North American International Auto Show.

The Volkswagen Passat BlueMotion Concept can achieve an estimated highway fuel-economy rating of 42 mpg. That's all without utilizing a diesel or gas-electric hybrid powertrain, according to the automaker.

VW uses a smaller engine than its typical 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder power plant. And, the German automaker says it's the first in the world to offer cylinder-deactivation technology in a 4-cylinder engine. All of that technology helps the vehicle reach the high fuel efficiency, according to VW.

Michael Horn, Volkswagen of America's new chief executive, introduced the concept, adding that the Passat offers a new color -- Reef Blue Metallic.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.