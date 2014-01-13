SLIDESHOW: VW unveils new Passats at auto show

DETROIT (Times Free Press) - Volkswagen today unfurled a new version of the Chattanooga-made Passat with a focus on fuel efficiency, and plans are to unveil another with an eye on sportiness later this week at the North American International Auto Show.



The Volkswagen Passat BlueMotion Concept can achieve an estimated highway fuel-economy rating of 42 mpg. That's all without utilizing a diesel or gas-electric hybrid powertrain, according to the automaker.



VW uses a smaller engine than its typical 1.8-liter, 4-cylinder power plant. And, the German automaker says it's the first in the world to offer cylinder-deactivation technology in a 4-cylinder engine. All of that technology helps the vehicle reach the high fuel efficiency, according to VW.



Michael Horn, Volkswagen of America's new chief executive, introduced the concept, adding that the Passat offers a new color -- Reef Blue Metallic.

