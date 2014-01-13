Lady Mocs win 9th straight, 77-57 at WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (GoMocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team won its 21st consecutive Southern Conference regular season game Saturday afternoon with a 77-57 victory over Western Carolina at the Ramsey Center. Chattanooga improves to 13-3 overall and remains undefeated in league action at 5-0 while the Catamounts fall below .500 at 7-8 and 1-3 in SoCon play.

Freshman Chelsey Shumpert (Paducah, Ky.) scored a game-high 16 points while senior Taylor Hall (New Tazewell, Tenn.) had 15 and classmate Ashlen Dewart (Spartanburg, S.C.) was the third UTC player in double figures with 11 points and a game-high six rebounds.

Shumpert was 6-of-10 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers and was 2-of-2 from the free throw line while adding in three rebounds and three assists. Hall was 6-of-9 from the field with five rebounds and six assists.

Chattanooga got out front early with the first six points of the game forcing Western Carolina to call for time. That would pull the Cats back into the game. UTC's largest lead of the first half was 13 points on a jumper by Hall at the 8:12 mark.

The second half saw Chattanooga stretch its lead with a 15-4 run over the first 5:31 of the period to make it 52-33 with 14:29 to play. Less than a minute later senior Alex Black (Memphis, Tenn.) drained a 3-pointer to make it 55-35 and would close out the game with nine points.

Western Carolina put together a quick 9-2 run over the next 3:05 to cut the lead to 13, 57-44 with 9:51 to play, but UTC outscored the Catamounts 20-12 over the remainder of the game for its ninth straight win on the season.

Senior Meghan Downes (Newnan, Ga.) was 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and had eight points on the day with four assists and one steal. Freshman Moses Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) was 3-of-5 for the game with seven points.

Chattanooga outscored WCU 32-20 in the paint and scored 17 points off 16 Catamount turnovers. Western Carolina's bench contributed 37 points compared to UTC's 21.

UTC will remain on the road with a game at Appalachian State Monday night. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. at the Holmes Convocation Center.