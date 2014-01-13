Murphy man sentenced for child sex offense

69-year-old John Joseph Watts of Murphy, North Carolina , entered a guilty plea in connection with 2012 child sexual assault charges.

Watts was sentenced to a term of commitment of 300 – 360 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections and is required to register as a sex offender for life upon release from imprisonment.

In January 2012, a resident came to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and reported that she believed her children had been sexually assaulted by Watts.

Investigators then teamed with HAVEN Child Advocacy Center and the Cherokee County Department of Social Services conducted the investigation and discovered that Watts had sexually assaulted a young child.



During the investigation Watts admitted to sexually assaulting the young child.

"The team concept was invaluable in this type of investigation. Through the use of our office's protocol of involving HAVEN and DSS at a very stage, in child maltreatment cases, invaluable information was gained that enabled the team of investigators to gather an overwhelming amount of evidence which brought about such a positive resolution to a very sad and serious crime. It is the stance of my office to aggressively pursue those predators who prey on our youth! I would like to commend Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigators Chapman, Holland and Captain Williams, as well as HAVEN Child Advocacy Center and the Cherokee County Department of Social Services on a job well done," said Sheriff Keith Lovin.