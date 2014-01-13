Gander Mountain to open store in Hixson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gander Mountain to open store in Hixson

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A Gander Mountain store will open in Hixson by this fall.

The new 50,000-square-foot store in the Oak Park town Center on Highway 153 will be the fourth Gander Mountain in Tennessee to open.

"For many years, Gander Mountain has been a well-known and trusted name in Tennessee among those who love the outdoors, and who enjoy great traditions like hunting, fishing, hiking, boating and camping," said David Pratt, Gander Mountain's chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring another new Gander Mountain store to the state, and give our friends in Chattanooga and the surrounding region more opportunities to experience our top-quality gear and knowledgeable service at great prices."

Gander Mountain's newest store will feature one of the largest selections of new and used firearms in Tennessee, together with the best selection of gear and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, boating and archery.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.  http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2014/jan/13/gander-mountain-open-store-hixson/

