UPDATE: Two flu deaths confirmed in North GA

UPDATE: Georgia Department of Public Health communications has stated that only one of the two flu-related deaths reported for the North Georgia Health District was counted in last week's statewide total of 19 flu-related deaths.

The second flu-related death that occurred in the North Georgia Health District has now brought the total for flu-related deaths in Georgia to 20.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed two flu-related deaths in North Georgia. Of the current 19 confirmed flu-related deaths in Georgia, these are the only two that have been reported thus far for the North Georgia Health District, comprised of Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield Counties.

Both of the deceased were middle-aged, and there is no evidence in the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services that either of them had received an influenza vaccination.

READ MORE | The Channel 3 Flu Tracker



Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting a flu shot and that anyone 6 months and older who has not yet gotten a flu vaccination this season should get one now at their local health department, through their healthcare provider or at a pharmacy that provides flu shots.

Symptoms of the flu come on quickly and often include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

HAD YOU HAD YOURS? | Flu shots available

Also to prevent flu and to prevent spreading viruses, use good, common sense hygiene practices such as avoiding people who are sick, stay home if experiencing flu-like symptoms, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, wash your hands often and thoroughly with warm, soapy water, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands, and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

For more information about the flu and flu prevention, log onto to the CDC's website.