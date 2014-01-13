Some health departments offering free flu shots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some health departments in Tennessee have begun offering free flu shots in the hopes that more people will get vaccinated.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1lUqON4) reports some health departments began offering the free shots on Friday and the Metro Nashville health department will begin offering them Monday.

The number of flu cases has risen in the last few weeks, and the virus has killed 12 people in Middle Tennessee.

Health officials say flu season will continue through February, so it's not too late to get a shot.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.