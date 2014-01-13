Lawmakers look toward prescription pseudoephedrine

Our NBC news partners at WBIR are reporting its back to work this week for Tennessee lawmakers. On their return
to Nashville, it's a new year, and there is a renewed push for some
long-debated changes.
The legislators are looking into a few
different ways to attack the meth problem, one way involves making
pseudoephedrine prescription only. Meaning, you would need to see a
physician before you can purchase this medication.
For many, the
go-to relief for a cold, or allergy. For some, the key ingredient in a
dangerously addictive drug. For lawmakers, pseudoephedrine poses a
difficult challenge.
"I deal with allergies all the time so you
would have all those extra doctor visits, the extra co-pays and the
extra expenses. So you have to weight that with being able to help with
the problem and save lives because you know they could be making meth
right next to you in a car at Walmart," said State Senator Becky Massey.
The
state of Tennessee already tracks pseudoephedrine purchases with a
system called NPLEx. But a study by the Comptroller's Office showed that
system did not decrease meth lab incidents substantially and levels are
still high.
That is where the new bill comes in.
"I think
it will be effective in reducing the number of labs. And that's relying
on the statistics we have seen from Mississippi and Oregon," said State
Senator Randy McNally.
State representative Gloria Johnson has concerns about the bill in this state.
"What
I am hearing from a lot of folks is they say why should law abiding
citizens have to go to the doctor to get this prescription. The state of
Tennessee has some of the highest instances of allergies," said
Johnson.
She thinks the focus should shift from purchasing restrictions to rehab efforts for meth abusers.
"Is
there rehabilitation for those folks who want to get help? Because what
I am hearing is there are not enough facilities for people to get that
help. We need to get people off these drugs. Certainly we need to stop
these labs. So if we cut the demand of meth, we will also cut the labs
that way," said Johnson.
It could mean more trips to doctor for
allergy medication, but some wonder if, in these cases, pharmacists
should get the power to prescribe.
"I think the training of the
pharmacist or a physician would be in position to tell who would be in
need of it and who would simply be out smurfing," said McNally.
The session begins Tuesday. Then the debate officially opens in Nashville.