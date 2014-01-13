UPDATE: Salmonella outbreak hits Bradley County jail

UPDATE: Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health have confirmed to Channel 3 that they have identified nine culture-confirmed cases of Salmonella among inmates at the Bradley County Jail as part of the outbreak linked to chicken products.

Of those nine patients, two were hospitalized and one went to the emergency room.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 34,000 pounds of mechanically separated chicken products that may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday in a news release the product was not sold in retail stores. It was produced on Oct. 11 and shipped nationwide for institutional use.

The chicken has been linked to illnesses in a Tennessee correctional facility, where seven people got sick and two were hospitalized.

Food containing Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

