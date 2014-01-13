Online notice system launched for GA benefits

ATLANTA (AP) - Officials at the Georgia Department of Human Services say families receiving monthly benefits may now check their account notices online.

Officials say families receiving food stamps, Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families can now use their My Compass accounts to check for notices about their benefits online in PDF format.

Department officials say recipients will eventually be able to sign up to receive emailed notices about the status of their accounts.

The online system also offers capability to enroll in benefits, submit renewal applications and report changes to their accounts.

Online: www.compass.ga.gov

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.