Police: 3 rob man at gunpoint, abandon him at boat dock

Three people face charges after a robbery on Lee Pike.



The victim told police he was with friends at a local bar. When they left, the driver pulled into a boat ramp parking lot on the 1900 block of Lee Pike around 3 a.m. Sunday.



The driver pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings, including cash and medication.

The suspects then left, leaving the victim at the boat ramp.



The suspects' car was located shortly after at a convenience store on the 13400 block of Dayton Pike. Joshua Stevenson and Catherine Beason were arrested at the scene. John Dykes fled, but was located and arrested later that afternoon.



They were charged with Aggravated Robbery, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to go Armed and Possession of a Controlled Substance.



Dykes faces additional charges for fleeing.