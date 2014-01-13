Small tornado causes storm damage in north Georgia

WALESKA, GA (AP) - National Weather Service forecasters say they've determined that recent storm damage north of Atlanta was caused by a small tornado.

The weather service said the tornado touched down shortly after 7:30 am. Saturday near Waleska in Cherokee County. Forecasters say the tornado is considered an EF-0 twister with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph.

Authorities say the tornado skipped along the ground, doing sporadic damage in a path that stretched about three miles.

Officials say the tornado snapped and toppled several trees along its 10-yard wide path.

The weather service concluded that a tornado touched down after a survey of damage in the area.

Waleska is about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

