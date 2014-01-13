One drink, and sophisticated new monitoring bracelets will alert Hamilton County authorities

Robert Livingston thanks God because he can stay sober. But a piece of technology coupled with stiff court penalties is what got him on the path.

"I drank for 30 years," Livingston said. "I was what they called a closet drinker; didn't really like to be around people."

The 61-year-old Soddy-Daisy man had tried to quit on his own for four years before his arrest in April 2012 on his fourth DUI.

He's been sober since his arrest, thanks to an electronic bracelet that is a constant reminder of what will happen if he takes a drink. He has to stay sober -- if he falls off the wagon and is convicted, he'll face jail time and the loss of his driver's license.

