Health Department to give away safe sleep books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Health is increasing efforts to prevent sleep-related deaths for babies.

In partnership with Charlie's Kids Foundation, the department is providing copies of a book called "Sleep Baby, Safe and Snug" for each baby born at participating hospitals in 2014. The book was written by pediatrician John Hutton to teach caregivers to safely put a baby to sleep.

Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said 20 percent of infant deaths in Tennessee could be prevented by safe sleep practices.

The Health Department launched a statewide campaign in June 2012 to increase awareness of safe sleep practices. According to the department, babies should sleep alone, on their backs, and in a crib with only a firm mattress and tight-fitting sheet.

More information is available at safesleep.tn.gov.

