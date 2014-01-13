A rainy start to the week

Good Monday. After some pleasant weather yesterday, we will have another round of rain to deal with today.

A front moving in from the west will bring light scattered rain showers developing this morning, and lasting on and off through the day and into tonight. While the rain will last for a long time, it will be light in nature, and I only expect about .50" of accumulation throughout the day.

Tonight, the rain showers will taper off during the overnight with dense fog in spots Tuesday morning. Temps will be mild through the day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Another weak front will move in late Tuesday. It could bring one or two showers Tuesday evening, but the biggest impact will be another show of cold air for mid week.

Wednesday, the low will be 31, and the high only 39. It will also be breezy behind that front. Winds will blow from the NW at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY:

8am... Cloudy, 37

Noon... Rain Showers, 43

3pm... Rain, 50

6pm... Rain, 48

9pm... Rain Showers, 47

