Lady Vols Fall To Vanderbilt 74-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (UTSPORTS.COM)-- Eighth-ranked Tennessee suffered a 74-63 defeat at Vanderbilt on Sunday evening. The win was just the ninth for the Commodores all-time against the Lady Vols in 71 meetings.

Tennessee fell to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC while Vanderbilt improved to 14-3 and 3-1 in the league.

Vanderbilt used a 13-2 run late in the second half to flip a 48-42 deficit into a 55-50 lead with 5:38 left in regulation. The Commodores held the lead for the remainder of the game. Jasmine Lister (22) and Christina Foggie (21) led their scoring chart.

Vanderbilt shot 49 percent for the game including 62.5 percent in the decisive second half.

Meighan Simmons moved to 10th on the career scoring list at Tennessee with 19 points, giving her 1,710 in her career. She moved ahead of Shanna Zolman (1,706).

Jasmine Jones tallied 13 points, her second game in double-figures this season, equalling her season-high. Burdick netted 11, her first game in double-figures in four contests.

With 9:23 left in the game, a double-technical foul was called on Isabelle Harrison and Marqu'es Webb of Vanderbilt. For Harrison the the personal and technical fouls at that point fouled her out of the game, forcing the Lady Vols to play without their double-double machine. Harrison came into the game with a program record seven consecutive double-doubles. She finished with 10 points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes.

That proved to be a turning point in the game, giving Vanderbilt the momentum.

The Commodores went on that 13-2 run to take a 55-50 lead with 5:38 left in the game. After eight consecutive points by the team in gold, Burdick ended the bleeding with a jumper. But Tennessee couldn't rally.

Burdick's bucket started a stretch where the team's traded eight baskets over three minutes, leaving the Lady Vols in a hole at 63-58 with less than two minutes on the clock.

Vanderbilt made its free throws in the final minutes, converting 11 of 12 free throws to seal the win.

The Commodores are now 9-62 all-time vs. Tennessee. None of those wins have come in Knoxville (28-0). Vanderbilt last beat Tennessee on Feb. 9, 2012 in Nashville (93-79).

Ahead by one point at halftime, after playing for behind for most of first 20 minutes, Tennessee opened the second half by scoring the first nine points to seemingly take control of the game.

Jones' layup with 16:27 left in the game put the Lady Vols up by 10 -- the first double-figure lead of the game -- at 39-29.

After trailing most of the first half, Tennessee took its first lead of the game late in the stanza and led 30-29 at intermission.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 10-2 lead early in the game. The Lady Vols slowly chipped away at the Commodores lead throughout the half.

Jones' jumper with just under five minutes left in the half, tied the game at 24, the first tie since the game tipped off. Mercedes Russell gave the Lady Vols their first lead of the game, 26-24, less than a minute later.

The lead changed hands five times in the final four minutes before Andraya Carter's jumper with a minute left in the half, gave UT the narrow edge at the half.

Tennessee continues its two-game road swing at Mississippi State on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. That game airs on CSS and can be heard on the Lady Vol Network.