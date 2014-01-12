Mocs Win 6th Straight, Stay Unbeaten in SoCon

CHATTANOOGA,
Tenn.(GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs won their sixth in a row topping Wofford
70-69 in McKenzie Arena. The win keeps the Mocs atop the Southern
Conference standings at 4-0, a half-game clear of Western Carolina and
Davidson.
Sophomore forward Casey Jones (New Orleans, La.) scored a career-high 23 points to lead Chattanooga adding eight rebounds. Z. Mason (Nashville, Tenn.) had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Ronrico White (Knoxville, Tenn.) chipped in 15 points and two steals.
"(Casey Jones) is great…he gets in the paint and he is tough," Head Coach Will Wade
responded to a question on Jones' play. "One thing that really helps
him is that he can explode. When those guys come in to square him up, he
can explode over them and get a shot off. He has great lift,
athleticism and bounce."
Wofford
was paced by Karl Cochran with 20 points. Lee Skinner added 10 points
and a career-high 15 boards, as Spencer Collins scored 11.
The
Mocs led by as many as 11 in the second half. It was 61-50 on a Jones
layup with 5:51 to go. The Terriers chipped away at the lead cutting it
to four, 65-61, on two Skinner free throws at 1:30.
White
came down and expertly ran the offense. He scored on a layup with six
seconds left on the shot clock to make it a six-point ball game with a
minute to play.
It
was still six inside 30 seconds when the Terriers ran off five
unanswered points. Cochran raced down the floor after a missed free
throw with 6.1 remaining and went all the way to the rim. Greg Pryor
(Memphis, Tenn.) waited outside the block/charge arc and braced for the
collision. Cochran was called for the charge as Pryor secured the
victory with 1.1 on the clock.
"He
put his body on the line and took a big charge for the team," Wade
said. "I am really proud of him. He had been in a little bit of a lull
and hopefully this jumpstarts him and gets him going."
It
was a tale of two halves. Chattanooga led 28-24 at the break, but
turned the pace of the game into its favor in the second half moving it
from a half-court to transition game.
Jones
(19) and Mason (12) combined for 31 of the Mocs' 42 second half points.
Mason also had all four blocks in the second frame with his squad's
record improving to 10-8.
Wofford
falls to 7-9, 2-2 in the SoCon. It led early, 9-6 on Cochran's first
three-pointer of the contest. Chattanooga scored the next eight points
to lead 14-9 on Lance Stokes'
(Orlando, Fla.) basket at 11:30. The Terriers tied it 18-all on two
C.J. Neumann free throws with 6:33 left in the opening half, but White
put his team up for good with three free throws just eight seconds
later.
"Excited
to get the win," Wade stated. "I thought we played really well for a
vast majority of the second half. We got a little loose in the last
three minutes of the game. They did a very good job of attacking us and
taking us off the bounce.
"I
am just proud of our guys," he concluded. "Wofford is a tough team, and
I thought we matched them in toughness and physicality. That is hard to
do against them.
"I am proud of our guys answering the call."
It's
back on the road next weekend for the Mocs. The squad travels to
Appalachian State on Thursday before facing these same Wofford Terriers
next Saturday in Spartanburg.
The
games can be listened to live on ESPN 105.1 FM the Zone in the Scenic
City, or go to the men's basketball schedule page on GoMocs.com for
links to video (PPV), audio (free) and live stats. You can follow
@GoMocsMBB on twitter for live updates as well.