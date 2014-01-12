UPDATE: Teen shot in head; investigation underway

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are continuing their investigation after a 17-year-old was shot in the head at a home on 13th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The incident report reveals detectives were initially told an unidentified suspect pulled up in a vehicle, got out of the passenger seat and started firing shots towards the victim and his two friends as they headed back from the store on Rossville Boulevard.

After doing a little digging, detectives found holes in that story.

They believe the first story the victim's friend told the arriving officer. The juvenile said, they were playing with a 22 caliber pistol. Detectives believe one of the teenage boys accidentally shot the 17-year-old in the back of the head.

No criminal charges have been filled at this time.

The victim is being treated at TC Thompson Children's Hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

Chattanooga Police officers are investigating a shooting involving juvenile that happened Sunday afternoon just before 2:00pm at 4806 13th Avenue.

Investigators tell Channel 3 that upon their arrival they found a child suffering from a significant bullet wound to the back of the head.

It was reported to police that the juvenile was with a friend and the two were handling a loaded firearm when the friend pulled the trigger of a small caliber revolver and accidentally struck the victim in the back of the head.

Investigators say the child was conscious and talking to officers and was brought to the hospital by his mother and is currently being treated for the injury that is believed to be non-life threatening

Investigators did recover the weapon. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.