Multiple TDOT projects in the works for Bradley County

Tennessee Department of Transportation projects on tap for Bradley County include an overhaul of Interstate 75's exit 20, a new interchange on APD-40 and improvements on Durkee Road, Benton Pike and Georgetown Road.

"We've got our share of TDOT projects as we speak," Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis recently told the Rotary Club of Cleveland. "We have urged, worked, begged and pleaded with the state for the last 15 years to do something about exit 20, and if you've gone through there lately, they're finally doing something about exit 20."

Work at the exit 20 site now involves the construction of a new concrete bridge and grading, drainage and paving, Jennifer Flynn, community relations officer for TDOT, noted in a news release.

