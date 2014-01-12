Multiple TDOT projects in the works for Bradley County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Multiple TDOT projects in the works for Bradley County

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -

Tennessee Department of Transportation projects on tap for Bradley County include an overhaul of Interstate 75's exit 20, a new interchange on APD-40 and improvements on Durkee Road, Benton Pike and Georgetown Road.

"We've got our share of TDOT projects as we speak," Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis recently told the Rotary Club of Cleveland. "We have urged, worked, begged and pleaded with the state for the last 15 years to do something about exit 20, and if you've gone through there lately, they're finally doing something about exit 20."

Work at the exit 20 site now involves the construction of a new concrete bridge and grading, drainage and paving, Jennifer Flynn, community relations officer for TDOT, noted in a news release.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.