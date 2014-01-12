Voucher fight will pick up where it left off in Tennessee

Lawmakers will decide soon whether Tennessee becomes the 14th state to allow taxpayer money to pay for tuition at private K-12 schools.

The voucher issue is one of the most heated facing the General Assembly. Passage is not guaranteed but legislative leaders say the fight is over how expansive a voucher program will be -- who's eligible and who's not -- just as it was last year when a voucher bill failed over fierce skirmishing about which students should qualify.

Vouchers let parents use state and local taxpayer money dedicated to public schools on a per-pupil basis to pay tuition at private schools of their choice. The National Conference of State Legislatures says 13 states plus the District of Columbia have some form of state-funded voucher programs, including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina in the South.

