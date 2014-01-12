Program to benefit community college transfers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee universities are trying to help students who transfer from community colleges get the associate degrees they may still lack.

The state currently doesn't have a system for students who transfer from community colleges to receive an associate degree after they arrive at their new four-year school.

But The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1cAYXMN) reports a so-called "reverse transfer" program would allow students to collect that degree credential when requirements are met in pursuit of a bachelor's degree.

A pilot run of the program is set to begin in the fall. Officials hope to fully roll it out in the spring of 2015 and involve every public higher institution in Tennessee and some private schools.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

