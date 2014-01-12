ModelCon 2014 draws regional model enthusiasts to Chattanooga Convention Center

Anyone belonging to just about any interest group might have found an intriguing model at the Chattanooga Convention Center this weekend, from historically accurate war gear to fantastic science fiction creatures.

The fourth annual Chattanooga Scale Modelers Association show — ModelCon 2014 — featured more than 400 models from about 100 entrants from the region, and drew about 400 spectators. The show also doubled as this year's convention for the International Plastic Modeler's Society Region III, which covers Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

The models on display for spectators and judges ran the gamut. Notable pieces included a model of the "Little Boy" atomic bomb, detailed dioramas depicting scenes such as a Mars base, and the boat "Jenny" from Forrest Gump.

