For the German fighter pilot, a man who would fly 241 combat missions, the crippling of an American B-17 plane in World War II was just another day up in the office.

"I tried not to think about it," Hans Müller told Chattanoogan Francis "Bud" Peacock last year

Peacock's father, also named Francis, was onboard the B-17 when it was shot down on Feb. 22, 1944. But the German ace, now a spry 92-year-old living in Heidelberg, Germany, also said he was thrilled to see all 10 parachutes from the flight crew — including one with the senior Peacock dangling beneath it — open successfully and descend.

