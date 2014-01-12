Reuters sources: Other US retailers victims of cyberattacks

BOSTON/WASHINGTON -- Target Corp and Neiman Marcus are not the only
U.S. retailers whose networks were breached over the holiday shopping
season late last year, according to sources familiar with attacks on
other merchants that have yet to be publicly disclosed.
Smaller
breaches on at least three other well-known U.S. retailers took place
and were conducted using similar techniques as the one on Target,
according to the people familiar with the attacks. Those breaches have
yet to come to light. Also, similar breaches may have occurred earlier
last year.
The sources said that they involved retailers with
outlets in malls, but declined to elaborate. They also said that while
they suspect the perpetrators may be the same as those who launched the
Target attack, they cannot be sure because they are still trying to
find the culprits behind all of the attacks.
Law enforcement
sources have said they suspect the ring leaders are from Eastern
Europe, which is where most big cyber crime cases have been hatched
over the past decade.
Only one well-known retailer, Neiman
Marcus, has said that they too have been victim of a cyber attack since
Target's December 19 disclosure that some 40 million payment card
numbers had been stolen in a cyber attack. On Friday, Target said an
investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at
least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses,
telephone numbers and email addresses.
Neiman Marcus said it was not sure if the breach was related to the Target incident.
Most
states have laws that require companies to contact customers when
certain types of personal information is compromised. In many cases the
task of notification falls on the credit card issuer.
Merchants
are required to report breaches when certain types of personal
information, including social security numbers are compromised. It was
not immediately clear if that was the case with the retailers who were
attacked around the same time as Target.
The Secret Service and Department of Justice, which are investigating the Target breach, declined comment.