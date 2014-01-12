Lawmaker: Chris Christie could be impeached

By Michael Isikoff, National Investigative Correspondent, NBC News
The
chairman of a New Jersey legislative panel investigating the George
Washington Bridge lane closures said Gov. Chris Christie's top aides had
engaged in a "cover-up" and the governor could be impeached if it is
determined he was aware of efforts to use the bridge for political
purposes.
"Using the George Washington Bridge, a public resource, to
exact a political vendetta, is a crime," New Jersey Assemblyman John
Wisniewski, who is spearheading the bridge probe, told NBC News on
Saturday. "Having people use their official position to have a political
game is a crime. So if those tie back to the governor in any way, it
clearly becomes an impeachable offense."
In a news conference on
Thursday, Christie denied any prior knowledge of plans to use lane
closures on the bridge as political payback against the Mayor of Fort
Lee for refusing to endorse his re-election. He said he was "stunned by
the abject stupidity that was shown here."
But Wisniewski said he does not find the governor's denials credible
given the number of his top aides and appointees shown to have knowledge
of the matter in thousands of pages of emails and text messages his
committee has obtained.
"It's hard to really accept the governor's statement that he knew nothing until the other morning," Wisnieswki said.
Referring to Christie aides named in the emails and text messages, he
added: "These people travel with him, these people discuss things with
him every single day. This is not an isolated, unknown story. ... He
knew there was an investigation. He knew people were looking at it, and
his senior staff was involved (and) he expects us to believe he knew
nothing? I just find that implausible."
Christie's press
secretary, Mike Drewniak, did not immediately return a phone call and
email request for comment. Wisnewski said Drewniak is one of the
Christie aides that the documents show had some knowledge of the bridge
lane closures.
Wisniewski's comments came shortly after New
Jersey's Democratic Assembly Speaker -elect Vincent Prieto said he plans
to call a special session on Thursday to reauthorize subpoena power for
Wisniewski's committee. That would enable Wisniewski to pursue what
Prieto called "the abuse of power" in the bridge lane closures.
Wisniewski
said he plans to use that power to subpoena official and private
emails, text mesages and other documents from Christie's current and
former top aides and then call them in "one by one" to testify.
One of the aides who Wisniewski and other Democrats said merit
special scrutiny is Regina Egea, a senior staffer who Christie has
designated to be his next chief of staff. Documents released Friday
show that Egea was forwarded a copy of a scathing email from Patrick
Foye, the Port Authority's executive director, at 10:44 a.m. on Sept.
13, 2012– four days after the first lane closures and a few hours after
Foye sent it. In the email, Foye called the lane closures
"abusive," a threat to public safety, and a violation of "federal law
and the laws of both states" (New York and New Jersey.)
Bill
Baroni, a Christie appointee who was then deputy director of the Port
Authority, forwarded the email from Foye, marked "Importance: High," to
Egea three hours after Foye sent it to top Port Authority officials.
There
is no indication from the documents whether Egea responded to the
email. (She did not immediately respond to an email request for
comment.) But Wisniewski said, "It's hard to believe that she got that
email and she just filed it away or she said nothing."
"If you know anything about New Jersey statehouse politics, this is a
governor -- all of our governors quite frankly -- are governors who
really tightly manage that operation," he said. "There are no
freelancers or independent operations there. And so it strains
credibility to believe that the governor knew nothing."