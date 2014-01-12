Sides line up for battle over Common Core

NASHVILLE — Controversy over Common Core standards has grown dramatically at both the state and national level in recent months, creating a new and divisive education issue for legislators to confront.

On one side are national conservative activist groups such as Americans for Prosperity and FreedomWorks and state organizations including Tennessee Against Common Core. They would like to ban the standards, reversing approval granted almost four years ago.

"Common Core is the nationalizing and even globalizing of education. It is nothing more than the old outcome-based, school-to-work education nonsense that was defeated 20 years ago but with a new face and makeup to make it look good," says Tennessee Against Common Core on its website.

