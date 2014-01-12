Tough questions loom for General Assembly: TennCare expansion foremost among the issues

The Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes Tuesday for what is expected to be a breakneck session, one that Republican leaders hope will bring resolution to some of the most difficult questions lawmakers have grappled with in recent years.

GOP leaders hope to settle the perennial debate over whether to let grocery stores sell wine. They are expected to confront bills on health care and education that hold the clear potential to divide the wide Republican coalition.

The leaders, at least, hope to avoid one usual-suspect subject -- that of where Tennessee gun owners should be allowed to take their weapons. But they will be forced to take on a state budget in which tax revenues have failed to meet expectations.

