Sabbaticals may help military keep women in ranks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sabbaticals may help military keep women in ranks

Posted: Updated:

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) - Valerie Overstreet wanted to start a family, but it was complicated.

She was a Navy pilot and her naval officer husband was stationed in a different part of the country.

So she decided to take advantage of a fledgling Navy program that allowed her to take a year off and return to duty without risking her career or future commands.

Now, three years later, she's got a 2-year-old daughter and a 9-month old son, she's back at work at the U.S. Naval Academy, and her promotion to captain has been confirmed.

Across the military services, leaders are experimenting with programs that will give valued officers and enlisted troops, men and women, the incentive to stay.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.