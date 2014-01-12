How Chattanooga police and firefighters pension pact was reached

After months of debate over where to cut the pensions of Chattanooga police and firefighters, union leaders and officials arrived at Wednesday morning's negotiations prepared for the worst.

It was day two of face-to-face meetings with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's Pension Task Force.

Union leaders and the rank and file had seen the turmoil the talks had already created. Berke had announced formation of the task force during the summer, and the year had closed with twice the average number of officers and firefighters retiring and the police chief and all but one member of his senior staff joining them. Union leaders had also seen other local systems like Erlanger hospital announce plans to move from a pension to a 401(k)-style retirement plan.

