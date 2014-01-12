New police chief to take office in Cleveland

A new police chief prepares to take the helm in Cleveland.



Former Police Chief Wes Snyder abruptly announced his retirement in early December. Meanwhile, details about an alleged affair began to surface.

A Dec. 4 police report shows officers responded to suspicious activity at a rental unit facility in Cleveland.

Video surveillance shows Snyder meeting a woman there. That woman turned out to be Mainstreet Cleveland Executive Director Sharon Marr.

Inside the unit, officers found a bottle of brandy and bedding. Less than a week later the two publicly apologized and acknowledged their wrong doing.



However, two days before his retirement was scheduled to begin Snyder asked to rescind his retirement and stay on the job citing "significant emotional duress" when he made the decision.

The city manager declined his request saying it wasn't in the best interest of the city of Cleveland to accept the rescinded letter.



J. David Bishop, a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department stepped in as interim chief and last week was named the new police chief. Bishop will officially be sworn into office Monday afternoon.