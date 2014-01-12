North Georgia native writes Olympic anthem

When Mallary Hope wrote the song "My Day" in 2009, she was having a bad day, disheartened that her music career hadn't taken off.



The song was her personal pick-me-up.



"I was at a point in my career where I was feeling down, felt like I had failed," said Hope, 26, a native of Cohutta, Ga. "I wanted to write a song that spoke to me and everybody else out there who feels they've tried all they can, gone after their dream and it doesn't take you where you want to go. I wanted to write an anthem for the underdogs."



Fast-forward five years and "My Day" is now the anthem for U.S. Olympic hopefuls competing next month in the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.



