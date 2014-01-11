Collegedale police investigate shooting at mobile home

Collegedale Police are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park off Apison Pike that happened Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. sending one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Upon arrival Collegedale Police found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg at a mobile home in the Paradise Trailer Park.

Investigators tell Channel 3 that the bullet was shot from outside the home and went into the victim's leg.

Police tell Channel 3 that victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

There are no suspects at this time, but Collegedale Police do ask if you know of any information or heard gunshots in that area to call the Collegedale Police Department at 423-396-3133.