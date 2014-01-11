FDA approves diabetes drug with new approach

By MATTHEW PERRONE
AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration
on Wednesday approved a new diabetes drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb and
AstraZeneca that uses a novel approach to reduce blood sugar.
Farxiga is a once-a-day tablet designed to help
diabetes patients eliminate excess sugar via their urine. That differs
from older drugs that decrease the amount of sugar absorbed from food
and stored in the liver.
The drug is the second product approved in the U.S.
from the new class of medicines known as SGLT2 drugs. In March the FDA
approved Johnson & Johnson's Invokana, which also works by
eliminating excess sugar through patients' urine.
The agency cleared Farxiga tablets for patients
with type 2 diabetes, which affects about 24 million people in the U.S.
The approval marks a comeback for the drug, which was previously
rejected last year after studies raised concerns about links to bladder
cancer and liver toxicity.
Ten cases of bladder cancer were found in patients
taking the drug in clinical trials, so Farxiga's label warns against
using it in patients with the disease. A panel of FDA advisers last
month said that the uptick in cancers was likely a statistical fluke,
and not related to the drug. But the FDA is requiring Bristol and
AstraZeneca to track rates of bladder cancer in patients enrolled in a
long-term follow up study. The companies will also monitor rates of
heart disease, a frequent safety issue with newer diabetes medications.
The most common side effects associated with
Farxiga included fungal and urinary tract infections. The drug can be
used as a stand-alone drug or in combination with other common diabetes
treatments, such as insulin and metformin.
People with type 2 diabetes are unable to properly
break down carbohydrates, either because their bodies do not produce
enough insulin or have become resistant to the hormone, which controls
blood sugar levels. Diabetics often require multiple drugs with
different mechanisms of action to control their blood sugar levels.
New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and
London-based AstraZeneca PLC already co-market the diabetes drug
Onglyza, which increases insulin production while reducing glucose
production.
