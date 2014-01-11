Heritage High student charged with sexual assault on campus

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Heritage High School student for allegedly forcing another student to have sex with him on campus.

The sheriff's office charged 18-year-old Drew Allen Wachter, of Water Mill Trace in Ringgold, Ga., with aggravated sexual battery Tuesday, and three days later he remained at the Catoosa County Jail without bond.

On Dec. 9, according to an incident report, a Heritage High School faculty member walked in on Wachter touching a girl. Sheriff Gary Sisk could not say Friday how old the girl is or what kind of relationship she had with Wachter before that day.

