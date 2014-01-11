HCSO charged with aggravated domestic assault

Amid the accusation of pulling a pistol from her holster and taking aim at her ex-girlfriend, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault Saturday morning.

Angelita McGhee, 42, has a history of domestic violence arrests, records show.

On Saturday, Chattanooga police responded to Hixson Court Apartments located at 3825 Hixson Pike. McGhee's ex-girlfriend called 911 after McGhee reportedly pulled the gun on her, according to the report. McGhee left the apartment before officers arrived on scene. She later came back to talk to officers, the report states.

