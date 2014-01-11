200 GA Guard troops returning from Afghanistan

ELBERTON, Ga. (AP) - More than 200 citizen-soldiers from the Georgia National Guard are returning to their families after being called up last year for a tour in Afghanistan.

A welcome home ceremony for troops in the 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment was scheduled Saturday in Elberton, where the unit is headquartered about 30 miles northeast of Athens.

The battalion's soldiers left their families and their day jobs last February to train for their overseas deployment. The citizen-soldiers served in western Afghanistan from May through December, conducting base security operations in an area covering more than 120 square miles.

The welcome home ceremony is scheduled to take place at Elberton's high school football stadium, known as the Granite Bowl.

