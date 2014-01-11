CHA gets federal money for self-sufficiency programming

Tenants of the Chattanooga Housing Authority may have a better chance of learning new job skills and gaining employment after the authority received a $69,000 piece of a federal job training program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Friday released $641,578 to nine Tennessee housing authorities in Chattanooga, Memphis, Shelbyville and other cities as part of its national Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The program aims at helping housing authorities to hire or retrain coordinators who connect residents to local agencies that can educate and retrain them in new skill sets. The coordinators also seek to help residents find child care, counseling services and training in finances and technology.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

