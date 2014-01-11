Weston Wamp to challenge Chuck Fleischmann again

Republican Weston Wamp plans to mount another attempt this year to unseat two-term Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District.

Wamp, the 26-year-old son of former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp, is expected to launch his second congressional campaign Monday to challenge Fleischmann in the Aug. 7 congressional GOP primary.

Wamp declined Friday to discuss his political plans in advance of a news conference he has called Monday morning at the Lamp Post Group, where Wamp has operated his Wamp Alliance marketing and communications company for the past three years. But Wamp has been talking with potential supporters for the past couple of months and said he is encouraged by a survey he conducted last fall that showed most East Tennessee Republicans might want another congressman.