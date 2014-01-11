TDOT Launches new 'golden hour' initiative - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT Launches new 'golden hour' initiative

A new state initiative aimed at older drivers is designed to aid first responders in the "golden hour" after traffic accidents.

The Yellow DOT Program, launched this week by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, is free for all Tennessee drivers but is geared specifically toward those age 55 and over.

Tennessee is the 10th state to offer the Yellow DOT program.

