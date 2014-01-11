Tenn. corporate taxes fall $54M short in December - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tenn. corporate taxes fall $54M short in December

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee business tax collections fell more than $54 million below projections in December, contributing to a more than $175 million shortfall through the first five months of the budget year.

Finance Commissioner Larry Martin in a release said this year's shorter-than-usual Christmas shopping season contributed to the state collecting $3 million less than expected in sales tax collections in December, which reflects economic activity in the previous month.

Sales tax collections, while sluggish, have grown at a rate of 3.3 percent compared with the first five months of last year. But collections of corporate franchise taxes on property values and excise taxes on income has fallen 14 percent below last year's levels.

Lawmakers returning into session next week will work on any needed revisions to the annual spending plan.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.