Tenn. GOP lawmakers seek quick legislative session

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - With election season looming, Tennessee Republicans are looking to keep infighting to a minimum and wrap up the upcoming legislative session as quickly as possible.

While the GOP holds vast majorities in both chambers, incumbents are eager to avoid giving potential primary challengers any reason to criticize them.

Major issues facing lawmakers when they return into session Tuesday include whether to allow wine sales in supermarkets and whether to require prescriptions for over-the-counter cold medicines. Lawmakers also will try to come to some agreement on creating a school voucher program.

They must also approve the state $30 billion-plus budget amid flagging revenue collections.

All 99 House seats are on the ballot this year, as are 17 of 33 Senate seats.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.