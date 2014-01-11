Meth labs roll on throughout Tennessee despite tracking

Methamphetamine production remains high throughout Tennessee despite the use of a database that tracks pseudoephedrine purchases, according to a report issued Friday by the state comptroller's Offices of Education Research and Accountability.

"Meth labs are still a significant issue," said Tommy Farmer, director of the Tennessee Methamphetamine and Pharmaceutical Task Force.

The report, requested by state lawmakers, comes just days before the General Assembly will convene. It could provide additional ammunition for legislators who want to move forward on a proposed bill that would require a prescription for pseudoephedrine, an ingredient in some cold and allergy medicines that meth cooks use to make the illegal stimulant.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

