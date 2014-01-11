Flu virus continues to spread

Tennessee has experienced the first child death of this flu season and a handful of others from Nashville and surrounding counties have died from complications of the flu.



Across the nation 35 states are reporting widespread flu activity. That's up from 25 the week before. The dominant strain of flu this season is H1N1, which primarily affects healthy young and middle-age adults.

Throughout Tennessee, 11 people have died from complications with the flu, including one child. CDC experts say the flu vaccine appears to be a good match, and that it is never too late to get vaccinated.

Doctors also want to warn parents about spreading the virus at school as students head back after last week's extremely cold weather.



"It's certainly a worry as the kids in the community go back to school that they'll spread flu through the school, it can spread quickly," Dr. Matt Bush with the Medical City Hospital says.



Flu season typically peaks in January and February. The Hamilton County Health Department is offering free flu vaccines to those who are uninsured.

